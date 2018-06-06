Phish Prep Expansive 'Complete Baker's Dozen' Live Box Set

Phish compiled concert recordings from their massive 2017 run in New York City for a trio of upcoming live releases.

The Baker's Dozen: Live at Madison Square Garden will be issued on November 30th as a three-CD and six-LP release, both featuring 13 band-curated tracks, and the expansive Complete Baker's Dozen Box Set, which includes every second from the entire stint – 237 songs with zero repeats – across 36 CDs.

Engineer Elliot Scheiner (Steely Dan, Van Morrison) remixed each show for the massive package, which includes a detailed, 86-page book with full color photos, an essay with new interviews from each band member, setlist journals, an embroidered patch, commemorative tickets, eight mini-prints and a new, signed Jim Pollock screen print.

The deluxe set, limited to one printing, will be available only through the Phish Dry Good site. Limited supplies of the three-CD and six-LP versions will appear in select stores. Pre-orders of all editions are expected to ship on or around November 28th.

Phish recently announced a 14-date fall tour that opens October 16th with a pair of nights in Albany, New York and concludes with a four-date Halloween Run launching October 31st at Las Vegas, Nevada's MGM Grand Garden Arena. The long-running jam band will kick off a summer trek July 17th in Stateline, Nevada; the run includes their own three-day Curveball festival, their 11th event overall and third in Watkins Glen, New York.