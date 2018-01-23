Phish Plot North American Summer Tour

Phish will embark on a summer tour across the United States. The 21-show trek starts with two gigs at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Stateline, Nevada, July 17th and 18th.
Phish will also play multiple nights in Washington, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Camden, New Jersey and Columbia, Maryland. The run wraps when Phish return to Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado for three shows, August 31st, September 1st and 2nd.
Fans can request access to tickets via the Phish website starting today, January 23rd, through February 5th at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale February 8th. Additional information is available on the band's website.
Prior to Phish's summer tour, frontman Trey Anastasio will embark on a solo acoustic trek that begins February 8th in Morristown, New Jersey and wraps February 18th in Athens, Georgia.
Phish 2018 Tour Dates
July 17 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
July 18 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
July 20 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
July 21 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
July 22 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
July 24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
July 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
July 27 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
July 28 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
July 31 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
August 3 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
August 4 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
August 5 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
August 7 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 8 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 11 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 12 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park
September 1 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park
September 2 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park