Phish Extend North American Tour

Phish have extended their 2018 North American tour to include a string of concerts this fall.

The new trek launches with a two-night stand at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York, September 16th and 17th. The group will also play multiple nights in Hampton, Virginia, Nashville and Chicago before wrapping with four Halloween shows at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, October 31st through November 3rd.

A limited number of tickets are available now via a ticket request program on the Phish website. The request period ends May 29th at 9 a.m. ET and status e-mails will be sent out by May 31st. All remaining tickets will be on sale June 1st through the 2nd.

Phish will kick off their summer run July 17th at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Stateline, Nevada. The leg includes a three-day festival in Watkins Glen, New York dubbed Curveball that's set to take place August 17th to the 19th. The event marks Phish's 11th festival overall and third in Watkins Glen, following 2011's Super Ball IX and 2015's Magnaball.



Phish Fall Tour Dates

October 16 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

October 17 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

October 19 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

October 20 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

October 21 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

October 23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

October 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

October 26 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

October 27 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

October 28 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

October 31 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

November 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

November 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

November 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena