Phil Collins Plots First Major North American Tour in 12 Years

Phil Collins announced his first major North American tour in 12 years. The 15-date "Not Dead Yet, Live!" launches October 5th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and concludes October 28th in Los Angeles. The tour, titled after his 2016 memoir Not Dead Yet, is billed as a celebration of Collins' career.

Citi cardmembers can register for a pre-sale now through Wednesday, May 9th at midnight; the pre-sale runs Friday, May 11th at 10 a.m. through Sunday, May 13th at 5:00 p.m. Registration begins Friday, the 11th at noon local time for the Verified Fan sale, which lasts from Monday, May 14th at 10 a.m. through 11:50 p.m. A general on-sale begins Tuesday, May 15th at 10 a.m.

The pop-rock hit-maker's backing band will include several longtime touring members – guitarist Daryl Stuermer (his former touring mate in Genesis), keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar and percussionist Luis Conte – along with a horn section, backup vocalists and Collins' 16-year-old drummer son, Nicolas.

Collins announced his "retirement" after concluding his 2010 tour behind covers album Going Back – but those plans turned out to be tentative. In 2014, he returned to the stage with a pair of songs at Miami Country Day School, which his sons attended; then, two years later, he performed a mini-set during a fundraiser for his Little Dreams Foundation. Since then, he played "Easy Lover" (with Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr.) and "In the Air Tonight" at the U.S. Open tennis tournament, and promoted Not Dead Yet with a Roots-assisted "In the Air Tonight" on The Tonight Show.



The singer toured the U.K. and Europe last summer, though he was forced to delay some shows after suffering a "severe gash" from a fall.

Phil Collins Tour Dates



October 5 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

October 7 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

October 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

October 9 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 11 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

October 13 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

October 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 16 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

October 18 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken loans Arena

October 19 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

October 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

October 22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 25 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

October 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum