Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, KT Tunstall Honor Protests With Tom Petty Song

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and singer-songwriter KT Tunstall paid tribute to the recent groundswell of peaceful protests and demonstrations including the Women's March and student-led March for Our Lives, with a rousing cover of Tom Petty's 1989 hit, "I Won't Back Down."

Tunstall performed nearly all the instruments on the recording – including acoustic guitar, bass guitar, keyboards and percussion – and belted a bluesier main hook. McCready, who produced the cover, contributed a visceral guitar solo. Thunderpussy drummer Leah Julius added a post-punk edge to the single, which will benefit Pearl Jam's Vitalogy Foundation.

The official video features in-studio footage and clips from various protests. "The three musicians felt it would serve as a loud shout of support to all the people all over the world marching, protesting and standing up for justice and equality," the trio wrote in an intro message. "Power to the people!"