Pearl Jam Unveil New Protest Song 'Can't Deny Me'

Pearl Jam rewarded members of their Ten Club fan club Saturday with a new song titled "Can't Deny Me." Following its Ten Club unveiling – which coincided with bassist Jeff Ament's 55th birthday – the song premiered on Sirius XM's Pearl Jam Radio.

The snarling new track is a protest song seemingly aimed at Donald Trump. "The higher, the farther, the faster you fly / You may be rich but you can't deny me / Got nothing, got nothing but the will to survive / You can't control and you can't deny me," Eddie Vedder sings on the chorus, later adding "Watch as the roots take hold / the country you are representing / critical condition."

"Can't Deny Me" was accompanied by artwork that captures a protest in action, with Pearl Jam written in graffiti and "Can't Deny Me" on a young woman's placard.

"Can't Deny Me" is first original song Pearl Jam has released since their 10th studio LP Lightning Bolt in 2013. No official release information for the track has been announced. It's also unclear if the track is the annual installment in Pearl Jam's Holiday Singles series or if "Can't Deny Me" is a preview of the band's next album.

This summer, the Rock Hall-inducted band will perform a series of stadium shows, a pair of fundraising Seattle gigs dubbed "the Home Shows" as well as "Away Shows" at Boston's Fenway Park, Chicago's Wrigley Field and Missoula, Montana's Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Hear a snippet of "Can't Deny Me" below: