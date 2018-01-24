Pearl Jam, Mastodon Members to Participate in Art Auction

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament, Mastodon's Troy Sanders and the Kills' Alison Mosshart are among the musicians that will auction off their artwork to raise money for a Los Angeles children's learning center.

No Doubt's Tony Kanal, Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, artist Shepard Fairey and tattoo artist Kat Von D will also provide pieces to the charity at auction, taking place February 8th at Smile + Wonder, a therapy center and preschool founded by At the Drive-In/Gone Is Gone member Tony Hajjar and his wife Nicole.

"We know how hard it is to raise a child," Tony Hajjar said in a statement. "And if there's a child that needs more help than others, we know how difficult that is, too. Smile + Wonder was created to help children reach their full potential."

Gone Is Gone, a supergroup featuring Hajjar, Sanders and Van Leeuwen, will also perform at the February art auction. Fans hoping to attend the auction and performance can enter a raffle for a chance to be among the 100 invitees to the event. Those not in attendance can also bid on the musicians' art via the Smile + Wonder site.

For the auction, Ament donated his "Study Of A Talking Head," a 36"x36" canvas with graphite, acrylic and oil pastels, while Mosshart contributed a painting titled "What the Fuck Are You Thinking."

"Every child needs someone to believe in them and deserves the resources to succeed," Nicole Hajjar added. "Every day we get to work with amazing children and their families, helping them overcome developmental obstacles to find the magic within and for that, we are incredibly grateful. Please join us for a wonderful night of art, music, and hope bound by the generosity of others to help raise funds for incredible children in need."

