Pearl Jam Announce Seattle Stadium 'Home Shows' to Fight Homelessness

Pearl Jam will play a pair of Seattle concerts this summer to help aid the city's homelessness initiatives. Dubbed "The Home Shows," the two stadium gigs mark the Rock Hall-inducted band's first hometown gigs in five years.

"The Home Shows" will invade Seattle's Safeco Field, home of the Mariners, on August 8th and 10th. Pearl Jam has pledged at least $1 million from the concerts to addressing the area's homelessness issues, with the band hoping to raise $10 million in 2018 in collaboration with area businesses, government agencies and nonprofits to alleviate the problem.

"Seattle is our hometown," Stone Gossard said in a statement. "When there are challenges here, we want to be part of the solution. It's heartening so many organizations and individuals coming together to do the same. It's going to take all of us."

To celebrate the announcement of the hometown gigs, guitarist Mike McCready raised the Pearl Jam flag atop the city's iconic Space Needle on Monday.

Pearl Jam notes that the two-night stand at Safeco Field, which will hold 100,000 fans over the two concerts, is the largest headlining concert in Seattle since the Rolling Stones' two-night residency at the city's since-demolished Kingdome in 1981. Check out Pearl Jam's Home Shows site for ticket information, accommodations and more.

"The Home Shows" will allegedly give way to a summer of stadium shows for Pearl Jam, who last played the U.S. in 2016: While the band hasn't announced additional dates, the band's website accidentally hinted at upcoming shows at Boston's Fenway Park, Chicago's Wrigley Field and Missoula, Montana's Washington-Grizzly Stadium, the latter reportedly a fundraising gig for Democratic senator Jon Tester.