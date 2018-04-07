Paul Simon's 'Graceland' to Receive Dance Remix Album

Eleven dance music artists and DJs – including Paul Oakenfold, Groove Armada and Thievery Corporation – will rework songs from Paul Simon's classic Graceland for the upcoming remix album Graceland - The Remixes.

The Simon-approved remix LP – which features all 11 of the Graceland's tracks reinterpreted, including two versions of "Homeless" – is due out June 1st on Legacy Recordings/Sony Music.

Graceland - The Remixes also boasts reworkings by Photek, Richy Ahmed, Rich Pinder and a pair of Joris Voorn remixes, as well as Groove Armada's nearly unrecognizable take on the 1986 single "You Can Call Me Al."

"What do you say when someone asks you to remix a classic? Well normally, No!" Groove Armada's Andy Cato said in a statement. "It's a rule we've managed to follow for 20 years. Until we got a call about remixing a track from Graceland. Here was an album...which had opened our ears to a new world of sound. We decided to break the rule because we could choose a tune. In ["You Can Call Me Al"] was a horn riff which we'd been dropping in our sets ever since we tried it at Fais Do-Do's Ballroom in LA back in 1998 and it created an electric moment of dancefloor unity. So the remix wrote itself and our ace-in-the-pack Horn Drop is now public property."

Richy Ahmed, who tackles "The Boy in the Bubble," added, "To say it was an honor to mix one of Paul Simon's tracks is an understatement. It is one of my favorite tracks ever."

The remix album also shared five songs prior to its June 1st release, including Oakenfold's spin on "Crazy Love Vol. II" and MK's KC Lights Remix of the title track.

Graceland - The Remixes Track List



1. "Homeless (Joris Voorn Final Remix)"

2. "Gumboots (Joyce Muniz Remix)"

3. "I Know What I Know (Sharam’s Motherland Mix)"

4. "Crazy Love, Vol. II (Paul Oakenfold Extended Remix)"

5. "The Boy in the Bubble (Richy Ahmed Remix)"

6. "You Can Call Me Al (Groove Armada Dub Redemption)"

7. "Under African Skies (Rich Pinder/Djoko Vocal Mix)"

8. "Graceland (MK’s KC Lights Remix)"

9. "That Was Your Mother (Gui Boratto Remix)"

10. "Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes (Thievery Corporation Remix)"

11. "All Around the World or the Myth of Fingerprints (Photek Remix)"

12. "Homeless (Joris Voorn Kitchen Table Mix / The Duke of New York’s Edit)"