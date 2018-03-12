Paul Simon Plots Final Leg of Farewell Tour

Paul Simon extended his farewell tour with additional North American dates. The Homeward Bound trek now includes concerts throughout September, concluding with a trio of New York City shows.

Tickets for eight of the 11 shows go on sale Friday, March 16th at 10 a.m. local time. The Newark, New Jersey concert goes on sale on the 16th at 9 a.m. The New Orleans date follows Saturday, March 17th at 10 a.m., with the Washington D.C. show available Saturday, March 13th at 10 a.m.

The singer-songwriter's climactic run launches May 16th in Vancouver and continues until mid-July, incorporating a stretch of European shows – including a London performance with James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt. Upon announcing his final tour last month, Simon said, "It feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief."

"I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians," Simon continued. "I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts."

Numerous other artists have announced their forthcoming retirement from the road, including Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Slayer.

Paul Simon Tour Dates



September 5 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

September 7 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

September 8 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

September 11 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

September 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre

September 14 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 15 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

September 17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

September 20 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 21 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 22 - New York, NY @ TBA