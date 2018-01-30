Paul Simon Details 'Farewell' Show in London

Paul Simon has scheduled a farewell performance for July 15th at London's Hyde Park. The gig is the only concert Simon has scheduled for 2018 so far. It is unclear if the show is meant to be an official retirement send-off.

The concert, officially billed as Homeward Bound: The Farewell Performance, will also feature James Taylor and his All-Star Band and Bonnie Raitt. Additional performers will be announced at a later date. Tickets go on sale February 2nd, while a pre-sale starts February 1st.

Simon's performance will close out the British Summer Time festival, a 10-day event that will also feature sets from Roger Waters, Eric Clapton, Bruno Mars, the Cure and Michael Bublé.

Simon spent much of the past two years touring in support of his most recent album, 2016's Stranger to Stranger. That same year, Simon began to hint at retirement, telling The New York Times, "Showbiz doesn't hold any interest for me … I am going to see what happens if I let go. Then I’m going to see, who am I? Or am I just this person that was defined by what I did? And if that’s gone, if you have to make up yourself, who are you?"

Throughout his career, Simon has staged several memorable concerts at London's Hyde Park, most notably another so-called "Farewell" show in 1993, when he reunited with Art Garfunkel. Last year, Simon released a live album/concert film, The Concert in Hyde Park, documenting his career-spanning performance at the Hard Rock Calling Festival in 2012.