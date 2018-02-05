Paul Simon Announces 'Homeward Bound' Farewell Tour

Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon announced his final tour this spring will be the "Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour."
"I've often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief," Simon said in a statement.
"I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts."
The North American leg of Simon's farewell tour begins May 16th in Vancouver and works its way east before concluding June 20th at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Tickets for the trek go on sale this Friday; check out Simon's website for complete ticket information.
Following the North American leg, Simon and his band will go on brief tour through Europe that ends July 15th with the singer's previously announced "Farewell Performance" in London with James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt.
Simon is the latest artist to reveal that they would retire from the road, following similar farewell tours announced by Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Slayer.
Paul Simon Tour Dates
May 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 18 - Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
May 19 - Portland, OR @ MODA Center
May 22 & 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
May 25 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
May 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 30 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green
June 1 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
June 2 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
June 4 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
June 6 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 8 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 10 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center
June 12 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
June 13 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 15 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 19 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
June 20 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena