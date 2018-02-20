Watch Paul Oakenfold Party on Mount Everest in New Doc Trailer

British DJ Paul Oakenfold grabs his decks and treks up Mount Everest for the most unique show of his career in the new trailer for the documentary, Soundtrek Everest.

The film chronicles Oakenfold's 2017 trip to Nepal and eight-day hike to base camp – situated at 17,600 feet above ground – where he hosted the "highest party on Earth." The trailer also teases the other component of Oakenfold's journey as he ventures around Nepal, records an array of sounds and then stitches them together into a new piece of music with the help of a local musician.

In the trailer, Oakenfold says, "The most exciting part about this project is that it pushes me creatively. At this stage in my life, it's important for me to have a challenge, to be pushed physically and mentally. There's a lot of moments when you look at yourself in the mirror and you ask questions like, 'Can I do this?'"

Oakenfold's Everest gig raised money for the Himalayan Trust and Supporting Nepal's Children, organizations that continue to assist survivors of the devastating 2015 earthquake in Nepal. The DJ also gifted his equipment to the local community, while additional proceeds benefited U.K. groups Youth Music and the Mayor's New Music Fund.

A release date for Soundtrek Everest has yet-to-be announced. Oakenfold unveiled a new album-length mix featuring his Everest set, The Base Camp Mix, which is available to stream and purchase.

