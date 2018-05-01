Paul McCartney, Metallica, Childish Gambino Top ACL Fest Lineup

Paul McCartney, Metallica and Childish Gambino will headline the 2018 Austin City Limits Music Festival. The annual event will take place over two weekends, October 5th through 7th, and 12th through 14th, at Austin's Zilker Park.

This year's lineup also features Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, Odesza, the National, Khalid, David Byrne, Justice, St. Vincent, Father John Misty, Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Blood Orange, the Breeders, Chvrches, Sylvan Esso and Brockhampton.

Several major artists will only appear during one of the festival's two weekends, such as Camila Cabello, the Deftones and Greta Van Fleet, who will take the stage during weekend one. Weekend two will feature performances from Shawn Mendes, Lily Allen, Trampled by Turtles and Rhye.

The lineup also boasts a slew of Texas acts such as Shakey Graves and Golden Dawn Arkestra. During week one, Asleep at the Wheel, Sweet Spirit and Jackie Venson will perform, while week two will feature Charley Crockett, Duncan Fellows and Harry Paradise.

General admission tickets and VIP packages are for sale on the ACL Fest website, where a complete lineup is also available.

McCartney's set at ACL marks the musician's first major show of 2018 after spending much of last year on the road on his "One on One" trek. For Metallica, the stop falls in the middle of a sprawling North American tour in support of their 2016 album, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct. And Childish Gambino – the musical alter-ego of Donald Glover – recently announced a fall tour featuring Rae Sremmurd and Vince Staples.