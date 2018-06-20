Paul McCartney Explores 'Dream Location' for New LP, 'Egypt Station'

Paul McCartney will release his 17th studio album, Egypt Station, on September 7th via Capitol Records. The album, which the former Beatle named after one of his original paintings, features newly announced singles "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me."

In a statement about the LP, McCartney says the title "reminded [him] of the 'album' albums we used to make," suggesting a kind of sonic journey. "Egypt Station starts off at the station on the first song, and then each song, and then each song is like a different station," he said. "So it gave us some idea to base all the songs around that. I think of it as a dream location that the music emanates from."

The singer-songwriter recorded the album throughout Los Angeles, California and England, with producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck, Foo Fighters) helming all but one of the 14 tracks.

While McCartney has yet to detail a track list for the LP, which follows 2013's New, a statement about the record previews several songs, including "Happy With You," ("an acoustic meditation on present day contentedness") the opening and closing instrumentals "Station I" and "Station II" and a seven-minute, multi-part suite called "Despite Repeated Warnings."

Egypt Station is available to pre-order in multiple formats: digital, CD, standard vinyl, limited-edition 180-gram vinyl and a super deluxe, hand-numbered box set featuring bonus tracks. Each order includes instant-grat downloads of both "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me."



McCartney is set to headline the 2018 Austin City Limits Music Festival, which takes place over two weekends: October 5th through 7th, and 12th through 14th. That performance will mark his first major show of the year after devoting much of 2017 on his "One on One" jaunt.

Paul McCartney - "Come on to Me"

Paul McCartney - "I Don't Know"