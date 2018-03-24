Paul McCartney attended a March for Our Lives sister protest in New York, one of the dozens of rallies taking place throughout the United States Saturday.

In a brief interview with CNN at the rally, the Beatles legend said, "One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me," referring to the murder of John Lennon in 1980.

McCartney, wearing a shirt that read "We Can End Gun Violence," also told CNN that while he didn't know whether the rallies or anything would ultimately end gun violence, "This is what we can do, so I'm here to do it." McCartney added that he attended the New York march "just to support the people."

McCarney was one of the many artists and celebrities joining the thousands of students in the streets demanding an end to gun violence and stricter gun control laws.

At the main rally in Washington, D.C., Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt, Vic Mensa and Common all took the stage to provide musical interludes between the speeches delivered by victims of gun violence, including the students of Parkland, Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.