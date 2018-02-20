Patty Griffin Plots Acoustic U.S. Tour

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will embark on a headlining acoustic tour this May.

The trek starts May 1st at the Blue Door in Oklahoma City and will feature Griffin performing with longtime guitarist, David Pulkingham. Canadian soul musician Ahi will serve as support throughout the trek.

Griffin's tour will criss-cross the Midwest and South with stops in Des Moines, Iowa, St. Louis, Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Dallas. Griffin will close the tour May 19th at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas with a full-band show featuring Pulkingham, bassist Craig Ross and drummer Conrad Choucroun. Ticket information is available on Griffin's website.

Griffin's latest album, Servant of Love, arrived in 2015, and the musician is reportedly working on a new batch of songs. Griffin has toured regularly over the past few years, frequently in support of political causes. In 2016, she and Sara Watkins linked with the League of Women Voters for the "Use Your Voice" tour, while last year Griffin joined Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris and more on the "Lampedusa Tour," benefiting the Jesuit Refugee Service.

Patty Griffin Tour Dates



May 1 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Blue Door

May 2 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

May 3 – Des Moines, IA @ The Temple for Performing Arts

May 5 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

May 6 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall

May 7 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater

May 9 – Franklin, TN @ Franklin Theatre

May 10 – Duluth, GA @ Red Clay Theatre

May 11 – Duluth, GA @ Red Clay Theatre

May 13 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theatre

May 15 – Dallas, TX @ Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

May 19 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall