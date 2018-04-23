Watch Patti Smith Perform Visceral 'Land' in Concert Doc Trailer

Patti Smith performs her 1975 epic "Land" in the new trailer for her upcoming concert documentary Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band.

The singer shakes her fists and shrieks the song's famous locker room showdown scene as the group builds tension with wah-wah guitar and a pulsating kick drum. The clip also glimpses of Smith and the band backstage, including a shot of a gleeful Flea walking around with his bass.

Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band documents the climactic L.A. concert of Smith's 2015 tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of her acclaimed debut LP, Horses. The songwriter's band includes longtime guitarist Lenny Kaye and drummer Jay Dee Daugherty, along with bassist Tony Shanahan, guitarist Jack Petruzzelli, guitarist Jackson Smith and Flea.



Jimmy Iovine executive produced and Steven Sebring directed the film, which premieres Monday, April 23rd at New York City's Beacon Theater as part of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival. Smith and her band will perform a short set after the screening.



Horses will be available to stream via Apple Music starting Tuesday, May 22nd.