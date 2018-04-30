Parquet Courts Search for Missing Guitarist in 'Mardi Gras Beads' Video

Parquet Courts search New Orleans for missing guitarist Austin Brown in a quirky video for their new song "Mardi Gras Beads."

The hazy clip, set in the same festive locale as their "Wide Awake" visual (which debuted last month) opens with Brown strolling through Mardi Gras and catching some potentially magic beads. Soon, he disappears, leaving his bandmates to hang up fliers and perform live a trio. The quartet eventually reunite in time for the guitar solo, and they end the clip frolicking on the horizon – a possible nod to the "dance of death" sequence from Ingmar Bergman's 1957 film The Seventh Seal.

The dreamy track highlights the indie-rock band's forthcoming Danger Mouse-produced LP, Wide Awake!, out May 18th. Both "Mardi Gras Beads" and "Wide Awake" follow previously issued album cut "Almost Had to Start a Fight/In and Out of Patience."

Along with the new video, Parquet Courts announced a new leg of their North American tour, which now includes a handful of West Coast dates in September. The band performs next on May 5th at Atlanta's Shaky Knees Festival.