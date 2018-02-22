Parquet Courts Detail New Danger Mouse-Produced LP 'Wide Awake!'

Indie rock outfit Parquet Courts unveiled a two-part garage rock song, "Almost Had to Start a Fight/In And Out of Patience." It comes from their upcoming Danger Mouse-produced album, Wide Awake!, out May 18th via Rough Trade.

Over fast drums and guitars, singer Andrew Savage and the rest of Parquet Courts begin a call-and-response interrogation of everything from mass transit to existential nightmares: "The MTA/ Took the first of it/ Twenty minute delay/ Wasn't the worst of it/ Saw it underground/ You could burn to death/ Now you're right on time to take what I got left."

Wide Awake! follows Parquet Courts' 2016 album, Human Performance, and their 2017 collaborative LP, Milano, with Italian musician Daniele Luppi. The band linked up with Danger Mouse after the producer, a self-professed fan, reached out to the band.

"The ethos behind every Parquet Courts record is that there needs to be change for the better, and the best way to tackle that is to step out of one’s comfort zone," Savage said of collaborating with the DJ, who has worked on records by A$AP Rocky to the Black Keys. "I personally liked the fact that I was writing a record that indebted to punk and funk and Brian's a pop producer who's made some very polished records. I liked that it didn’t make sense."

Parquet Courts will embark on a North American tour this spring in support of Wide Awake! The trek kicks off April 24th at White Oak Music Hall in Houston and wraps June 8th at Union Transfer in Philadelphia.

Wide Awake! Track List



1. "Total Football"

2. "Violence"

3. "Before the Water Gets Too High"

4. "Mardi Gras Beads"

5. "Almost Had to Start a Fight/In And Out of Patience"

6. "Freebird II"

7. "Normalization"

8. "Back to Earth"

9. "Wide Awake"

10. "NYC Observation"

11. "Extinction"

12. "Death Will Bring Change"

13. "Tenderness"

Parquet Courts Tour Dates



April 24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

April 26 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Levitation

April 27 - Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival

April 28 - Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall

April 29 - Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

May 5 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

May 23 - Boston, MA @ Royale

May 24 - Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

May 25 - Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

May 26 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

May 27 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre

May 28 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

May 30 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

May 31 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

June 1 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

June 2 - St Louis, MO @ Ready Room

June 3 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

June 5 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

June 6 - Carborro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

June 7 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

June 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer