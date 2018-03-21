Panic! At the Disco Prep New LP, Release Two New Songs

Panic! At the Disco will release their sixth studio album, Pray For the Wicked, on June 22nd via Fueled By Ramen/DCD2 Records. Singer/band leader Brendon Urie previewed the LP with a pair of upbeat singles, "Say Amen (Saturday Night)" and "(Fuck A) Silver Lining" – with a cartoonish, violent clip accompanying the former track.

The "Say Amen" video serves as the final installment of a visual trilogy – a prequel to Panic! at the Disco's clips for earlier singles "This Is Gospel" and "Emperor's New Clothes." The piece follows Urie as an outlaw as he protects "The Devil's Key," an ancient and valuable Mayan artifact, from a crew of burglars. The singer murders them in a variety of absurd, Tarantino-esque ways – from chopping off their hands to setting off dynamite. Urie's girlfriend comes over after the bloodbath, but even their make-out session turns sinister.

Both of the new songs find Urie in full-on stadium-pop mode, belting euphoric hooks over grooves that veer between hip-hop and electronica. "Say Amen (Saturday Night)" is built on a dizzying swirl of synth-strings and pitch-shifted vocal samples, and "(Fuck A) Silver Lining" utilizes distorted bass and brass.

Urie worked with producer Jake Sinclair on Pray For the Wicked, which is available now to pre-order. In a statement about the record, the singer recalled the joyous recording sessions, which followed his lengthy stint performing in Cyndi Lauper's Broadway musical Kinky Boots.



"After being away in New York for months doing Kinky Boots, I just wanted to hang out at home when I got back to LA," he said. "I was so revved up that I asked some friends to come over to my home studio to help me write about all the incredible things I've experienced the last couple of years. "Pray For The Wicked is my 'thank you' to our fans and the most fun I've ever had making album."

Panic! At the Disco will promote the album on a U.S. arena tour, which launches July 11st in Minneapolis, Minnesota and concludes in their hometown of Las Vegas on August 18th. Fans who pre-order the LP via the band's webstore before March 29th at 9 p.m. ET will gain access to a special ticket presale beginning March 30th at 9:30 a.m. local time. General tickets will be available the same day at noon.

Panic! At the Disco Tour Dates



July 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

July 13 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

July 14 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 15 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

July 17 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 20 - Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live: Nassau Coliseum

July 21 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

July 22 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 24 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 25 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 28 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

July 29 - Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

July 31 - Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

August 1 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

August 3 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 4 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 5 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

August 7 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 10 - Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

August 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 12 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 14 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

August 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 17 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

August 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena