Orlando Police Thwart Lana Del Rey Kidnapping Threat

Police in Orlando, acting on a "credible threat," arrested a man outside of a Lana Del Rey concert Saturday night on charges that he planned to kidnap the singer.

Michael Hunt, a 43-year-old man from Riverview, Florida, was arrested a block from Orlando's Amway Center – where Del Rey was scheduled to perform – on charges of aggravated stalking and attempted kidnapping after Hunt made threatening posts and videos involving Del Rey on social media.

At the time of his arrest, Hunt was in possession of tickets to Del Rey's concert and a knife, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement. Hunt is currently being held at the Orange County Jail on no bond. "At no time was [Hunt] able to make contact with" Del Rey, police added.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Hunt frequently used his Facebook page to profess his obsession with Del Rey. On January 30th, Hunt wrote, "I want to see my queen on Friday and from that day forward our decisions will be as one." The next day, in a rambling 17-minute Facebook video that also touched on various conspiracy theories, Hunt said of Del Rey, "I'm going to probably finish out her tour with her, obviously, and dance and talk and figure out what we're going to do."

"After receiving a tip we deemed a credible threat, OPD got to [Hunt] before he could get near singer Lana Del Rey last night at her show at Amway Center," Orlando Police said in a tweet Saturday.

The Orlando Sentinel added that Hunt has been incarcerated five times, including charges of burglary, grand theft auto, grand theft with a firearm and forgery.

Del Rey has not commented on the situation on social media, although the singer did thank the Florida crowds for attending shows in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

