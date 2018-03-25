XXXTentacion captured his first Number One album as the troubled Florida rapper's ? debuted atop the Billboard 200.

? sold 131,000 total copies in its first week of release. However, only 20,000 of those copies were from traditional album sales, while 106,000 were the result of streaming equivalent albums, or SEAs.

The rapper, who gained popularity on SoundCloud, previously peaked at Number Two six months ago with 17. Since then, XXXTentacion has become embroiled in a series of legal issues, including charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation and nearly 20 other felonies. Billboard notes that the rapper was on house arrest from December until March 21st.



Fifteen months after Metallica's Hardwired… to Self-Destruct debuted at Number One, the heavy metal legends' 2016 LP bounced back up to Number Two thanks to a 65,000 copies. However, as ? was fueled by SEAs, Hardwired's total was aided by a deal that paired concert ticket purchases to Metallica's upcoming North American leg of the WorldWired Tour with redeemable copies of Hardwired.

Other than XXXTentacion, two other artists placed new releases in the Top 10 as American Idol veteran Scotty McCreery opened at Number Seven with Seasons Change and the Decemberists' I'll Be Your Girl entered at Number Nine and 30,000 copies.

Black Panther: The Album finished the week at Number Three, ahead of last week's Billboard 200 champ Logic and his Bobby Tarantino II (Number Four), Migos' Culture II (Five) and The Greatest Showman soundtrack (Six). Ed Sheeran's Divide and Post Malone's Stoney, at Numbers Eight and 10 respectively, closed out the Top 10.