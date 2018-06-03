On the Charts: Shawn Mendes Claims Third Number One Album

Shawn Mendes became the third-youngest artist to claim three Number One albums as the Canadian singer's self-titled third album opened atop the Billboard 200.

Shawn Mendes sold 182,000 total copies in its first week of release, the best debut week of the 19-year-old singer's career; 2015's Handwritten opened with 115,000 copies and 2016's Illuminate moved 145,000 first-week copies. Only Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus were younger when they scored their third Number One album, Billboard reports.



A trip of new rap releases entered the Top 10, with Pusha-T's Daytona leading the way at Number Three. The first of Kanye West's five recorded-in-Wyoming albums, Daytona sold 77,000 copies in its first week, with 39,000 copies coming from traditional sales. While streaming equivalent albums, or SEAs, usually make up the majority of hip-hop album sales, Daytona's SEAs number (36,000) was hindered by the album only having seven tracks, bucking the industry trend toward overstuffed rap albums.

By comparison, A$AP Rocky's Testing, Number Four this week, opened with 60,000 SEAs and 13,000 traditional copies for a 75,000-copy total. Testing boasts 15 tracks, giving it more real estate to accumulate SEAs. Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance entered the Top 10 at Number Eight in its second week of release and first full week of availability.

Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys held at Number Two and 104,000 total copies; Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy stayed at Number Five, followed by last week's Number One, BTS' Love Yourself: Tear, which fell to Number Six. Lil Baby's Harder Than Ever (Number Seven), The Greatest Showman soundtrack (Nine) and J. Cole's KOD (Number 10) closed out the Top 10.

Next week, Kanye West's seven-song Ye should easily open atop the Billboard 200, giving the rapper his seventh straight solo Number One album.