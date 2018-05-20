On the Charts: Post Malone's 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Continues to Reign

Post Malone spent his third consecutive week atop the Billboard 200 as the rapper's Beerbongs & Bentleys remained in the Number One spot.

The album added 147,000 total copies to its haul, 122,000 of which were streaming equivalent albums (SEAs). Despite only selling 18,000 traditional copies, Beerbongs & Bentleys joined Black Panther: The Album as the only 2018 releases to spend three straight weeks at Number One, Billboard reports.

Malone's latest fended off four new releases that cracked the Top 10, with Playboi Carti – whose profile received a boost thanks to his guest appearance during Nicki Minaj's SNL performance – and his surprise LP Die Lit leading the way at Number Three and 61,000 total copies, including 55,000 SEAs.



Charlie Puth's Voicenotes debuted at Number Four and 58,000 total copies while Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino opened at Number Eight with 47,000 copies. Tee Grizzley's Activated rounded out the new arrivals at Number 10.

Eight months after its chart-topping release, Pink's Beautiful Trauma jumped all the way from Number 83 to Number Two thanks to a deal that paired concert tickets to the singer's massive 2019 tour with a free copy of Beautiful Trauma. The promotion helped add another 139,000 copies to the album's tally.

The Greatest Showman soundtrack (Number Five), J. Cole's KOD (Six), Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy (Seven) and Black Panther: The Album at Number Nine closed out the Top 10.

Next week, K-pop group BTS' Love Yourself and a surge in sales for British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who performed at the Royal Wedding at the request of Meghan Markle, will look to end Malone's Billboard 200 reign.