On the Charts: Fall Out Boy Capture Number One With 'Mania'

Fall Out Boy returned to the top of the Billboard 200 as the emo-pop band's latest album Mania debuted at Number One with 130,000 copies.

Mania marks the third straight Fall Out Boy album to reach Number One – following 2013's Save Rock and Roll and 2015's American Beauty/American Psycho – and, with 2007's Infinity High, the band's fourth overall LP to hit the top spot on the Billboard 200, Billboard reports.



The Number One finish validated Fall Out Boy's decision to scrap an earlier, near-finished version of the album and postpone its July 2017 release after deciding that the music didn't "sound like Fall Out Boy," Patrick Stump told Rolling Stone in November.

"It freaked me out," Stump said, adding that bassist Pete Wentz agreed with his assessment. "I was like, 'I don't think this is something the four of us will like, I don't think it's something the label is going to like."

Mania was the lone new release to enter the Top 10, with the Greatest Showman soundtrack leading the way among the returnees by capturing Number Two for the second straight week. Ed Sheeran's Divide held at Number Three while Camila Cabello's Camila, last week's champ, dropped to Number Four and 43,000 copies.

Post Malone's Stoney (Number Five), Kendrick Lamar's Damn. (Six), G-Eazy's The Beautiful & Damned (Seven), Lil Uzi Vert's Luv Is Rage 2 (Eight), Taylor Swift's Reputation (Nine) and Bruno Mars' 24K Magic (Number 10) closed out the Top 10.

Next week on the Billboard 200, Rolling Stone cover stars Migos' Culture II will compete against the Greatest Showman soundtrack – and the sales surge that usually follows the Grammys – for the Number One spot.

