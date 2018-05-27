On the Charts: BTS Become First K-Pop Act to Reach Number One

BTS became the first K-pop act in charts history to top the Billboard 200 as the group's Love Yourself: Tear opened at Number One. The album sold 135,000 total copies in its debut week, including 100,000 traditional copies, as BTS officially conquered America.

Love Yourself: Tear improved on the charts position and sales of BTS' prior release, Love Yourself: Her, which opened at Number Seven in October 2017, Billboard reports. Both Love Yourself LPs are the only K-pop releases to crack the Billboard 200's Top 10.



As Billboard notes, Love Yourself: Tear is also the first album sung predominantly in another language – in this case, Korean – to top the Billboard 200 in over 12 years.

Other new arrivals in the Top 10 include Lil Baby's debut LP Harder Than Ever, which bowed at Number Three and 71,000 mostly streaming equivalent albums (SEAs). Five Finger Death Punch's And Justice for None entered at Number Four and Canadian rapper Nav's Reckless reached Number Eight.

Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys, the Number One album for three straight weeks, fell to Number Two to make room for BTS. Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy jumped up to Number Five, The Greatest Showman soundtrack claimed Number Six, J. Cole's KOD fell one spot to Number Seven, Black Panther: The Album placed Number Nine and Playboi Carti's Die Lit closed out the Top 10 at Number 10.

BTS' historic placement atop the Billboard 200 will likely only last seven days as Shawn Mendes' self-titled LP is currently projected to land at Number One, with Pusha-T's Daytona and A$AP Rocky's Testing also in the race.