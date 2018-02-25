On the Charts: 'Black Panther: The Album' Reigns Again at Number One

Black Panther continues to dominate at both the box office and on the Billboard 200 as the Kendrick Lamar-curated companion album finished at Number One for a second straight week.

After the Marvel blockbuster raked in another $108 million in its second weekend of release – a second-week box office record for a Marvel movie and second all-time behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Black Panther: The Album sold a total of 131,000 copies to remain at Number One. Of that total, 40,000 copies were from traditional album sales, Billboard reports.



Two new releases managed to crack the Top 10 this week: At Number Four, Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle's long-awaited debut album Victory Lap moved 53,000 total copies. Brandi Carlile's By the Way, I Forgive You gave that singer her best Billboard 200 debut as the album entered at Number Five and 43,000 total copies.

The rest of the Top 10 was filled with returnees, led by Migos' Culture II at Number Two and The Greatest Showman soundtrack at Number Three. Further down, Justin Timberlake's Man of the Woods slid from Number Two to Number Six, Ed Sheeran's Divide moved down one spot to Number Seven and Kendrick Lamar's Damn. placed at Number Eight. Post Malone's Stoney (Number Nine) and the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack (Number 10) rounded out the Top 10.

Black Panther: The Album and Greatest Showman will once again face off for next week's Number One along with new releases from Vance Joy and 6ix9ine.