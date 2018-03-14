Watch Offset's Avatar Walk on Giant, Nude Women in New Lil Jon Video

Lil Jon explores a surreal, hedonistic landscape in the animated video for "Alive," featuring 2 Chainz and Migos' Offset.

The clip opens with a digital Lil Jon reclining in bed with nude models and slipping inside a champagne bottle. Later, a miniature Offset walks around on top of naked women as cars warp around his face and 2 Chainz soars through the sky in a fancy fur coat.

In a statement, Lil Jon said he hoped to achieve "something different, outside the normal, typical hip-hop video." He added, "I've always been an artist that thinks 'outside the box' and gives my fans somethin' fresh. Get ready, people are in for a wild ride with this one!"

Since his 2010 debut solo LP, Crunk Rock, Lil Jon has issued and contributed to a number of successful singles, including his 2014 hit with DJ Snake, "Turn Down For What." In 2016, he recruited Yandel and Becky G for "Take It Off" and contributed a guest spot to Rae Sremmurd's "Set the Roof."

Lil Jon is currently on tour throughout March. His next stop is March 14th in Daytona Beach, Florida.