Offset Enlists Real-Life Ric Flair for 'Ric Flair Drip' on 'Fallon'

Offset and Metro Boomin recruited the actual Ric Flair to perform their track "Ric Flair Drip" on Tuesday's Tonight Show. The retired professional wrestler, known for his flamboyant persona and signature "Wooo!" yell, came onstage – in the middle of a makeshift wrestling ring – to strut around and mime the trap cut's auto-tuned yelps.

The performers also played up the wrestling theme during the track, which highlights their 2017 collaborative LP with 21 Savage, Without Warning. Offset rapped while pacing around in a massive purple-and-gold cape, and Metro Boomin played keyboards just outside the ring. The Roots backed up the duo, building a massive wall of live and programmed beats.

Earlier in the episode, Offset nodded to Migos single "Stir Fry" by hilariously rapping his recipe for chicken stir fry – using the same quick-firing cadences he employs on the Pharrell-produced song.

"In the skillet, gonna spill it over white rice/ Grab a tablespoon of cornstarch and the soy sauce," he rhymed. "Give me that ginger, garlic and sugar, makin' a nice broth/ Veggies on deck, check; yeah, carrots and red pepper strips/ and water chestnuts, peas; I'm hungry – I'm ready to mix/ You stir with some oil; you can turn up the heat/ Then you bring to a boil as you add in the meat/ Blend properly; my marinade is the best quality/ In my wok, I see my chicken and plenty of broccoli/ Chopsticks, plate, sriracha, delish/ Keep the leftovers chillin' in the fridge."