Barack Obama Names Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, U2 to 2017 Favorite Songs List

Barack Obama continued his annual tradition of naming his favorite songs of 2017, with the former president listing tracks by Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, U2 and Bruce Springsteen among his picks.

"During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists," Obama wrote on his Facebook page Sunday. "It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world. With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most."

Kendrick Lamar's "Humble," Jay-Z's "Family Feud" (which recently received an all-star video), U2's Songs of Experience deluxe edition cut "Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)" and Frank Ocean's "Chanel" were among Obama's picks.

The diverse list also included Obama's surprising pop favorites (Harry Styles' 50 Best Songs of 2017-topping "Sign of the Times," Camila Cabello's "Havana"), hip-hop songs (Travis Scott's "Butterfly Effect," Chance the Rapper's "First World Problems"), indie rock cuts (The National's "The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness," Portugal. The Man's "Feel It Still"), soul songs (Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings' "Matter of Time," Mavis Staples' "Little Bit") and even country tracks (Chris Stapleton's "Millionaire").

Obama closed out his list by giving props to 2017's breakout R&B singer SZA and her song "Broken Clocks" as well as the Broadway rendition of Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A.," with Obama adding, "[it's] not out yet, but the blues version in his Broadway show is the best!"

Check out Obama's entire list of his favorite 2017 songs below:

My favorite songs of 2017:

Mi Gente by J Balvin & Willy William

Havana by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)

Blessed by Daniel Caesar

The Joke by Brandi Carlile

First World Problems by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)

Rise Up by Andra Day

Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

Family Feud by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)

Humble by Kendrick Lamar

La Dame et Ses Valises by Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)

Unforgettable by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness by The National

Chanel by Frank Ocean

Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man

Butterfly Effect by Travis Scott

Matter of Time by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

Little Bit by Mavis Staples

Millionaire by Chris Stapleton

Sign of the Times by Harry Styles

Broken Clocks by SZA

Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix) by U2

*Bonus: Born in the U.S.A. by Bruce Springsteen (not out yet, but the blues version in his Broadway show is the best!)