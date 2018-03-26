NOFX, Rancid, Pennywise to Headline Camp Punk in Drublic Festival

NOFX, Rancid, Pennywise, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes will headline the inaugural Camp Punk in Drublic festival, set for June 1st through June 3rd, at the outdoor venue Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio.

The line-up also includes Goldfinger, Sick of It All, Lagwagon, Strung Out, the Bouncing Souls, Face to Face, Jello Biafra & the Guantanamo School of Medicine, Mad Caddies, Street Dogs, the Interrupters, Guttermouth and Bad Cop Bad Cop.

NOFX singer Fat Mike created the three-day campout event, which concludes the first leg of the band's spring tour of the same name featuring Bad Religion and other punk acts. The "camp" will expand on the trek's hybrid of music and craft beer tastings with "campfire stories from punk legends," carnival games, a dodgeball arena and "Fatty's Midnite Matinee" late-night movie screenings.

A limited amount of early tickets go on sale Friday, March 30th at 10 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. via the Punk in Drublic site. A Friday night Kickoff party will be free for up to four campers with each tent or RV camping purchase, and non-campers can purchase early passes either in advance or at the door. Pricing is available at the festival website.

Fat Mike detailed his vision for the festival in a hilarious, tongue-in-cheek mission statement.

"The thing about camping is that really nothing can go wrong, because everything is already wrong," he wrote. "Punk rockers don't really know how to camp. They know how to wear hoodies, drink, and lean on each other. The good thing is that we got a lot of generators and an unlimited supply of kegs (some are even full of beer). Hey Coachella and Bonnaroo and Burning Man ... Watch what happens at Camp Punk In Drublic. I can almost guarantee that our festival is gonna be way lamer and stupider than yours ... That's the point! ... Well, I think that's the point. Wait, punk rock doesn't have a point? Let me be clear: A rabbi, a priest and a few thousand punk rockers go camping in Ohio ... Sorry, no punchline. But there will be 17 great bands, 2 mediocre bands, and 5,000 kegs of beer. What could possibly go wrong?"

Rancid guitarist Tim Armstrong noted that his band is "looking forward to telling stories around the campfire." Pennywise guitarist Fletcher Dragge added, "Wait, I get to run amok with a bunch of drunk punk rockers into the wee hours of the night? Have you ever seen a 300 [pound] man do a belly flop on a pup tent? Well you will … game on! People who are insane enough to stay through the night better get their troops together ... me and Fatty are coming for you!!”