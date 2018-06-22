Nile Rodgers & Chic team with Vic Mensa on their new single "Till the World Falls," the latest preview off It's About Time, the legendary funk band's first album in 26 years.

Like "Boogie All Night," "Till the World Falls" features contributions from key Rodgers collaborators Mura Masa and NAO, who co-wrote the track. Singer Cosha supplies the main vocals on the track, while Anderson .Paak is also listed among the track's co-writers.

The ecstatic track turns Armageddon into a dance party – "We're the survivors," Cosha exclaims on the opening verse – that unfolds around one of Rodgers' signature guitar riffs. Two minutes in, Mensa stops by to deliver a celebratory verse. "You gotta have a song when the world falls down so just keep dancing," the rapper says.

"I've had the great privilege of producing some of the most important artists in the world so when it came time to collaborating for my own record the barometer was shall we say pretty high," Rodgers said in a statement of It's About Time's guest artists.

Mura Masa added, "Working with Nile at Abbey Road was so enjoyable. It’s breathtaking to see a man who has been working and striving towards greatness for so long approaching the writing and recording process with the same joy and passion that he always has. Truly an amazing learning experience and a wild fever dream come true."

It's About Time, Chic's first album since 1992's Chic-ism, arrives September 7th. The album's front cover is inspired by the iconic photograph seen on the front of Chic's 1977 debut LP.

"When I first came up with the concept for the first Chic album cover more than 40 years ago it was a deliberate statement that we could all be abundant, we could all be with the beautiful people, we could all be included, we could all have good times," Rodgers said. "Looking at the world today for the release of It’s About Time I felt that it was important to make those statements again for a new generation."

Rodgers & Chic, Mura Masa and Cosha previously preview "Till the World Falls" during a visit to Later With Jools Holland: