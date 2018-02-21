Nicole Atkins Announces Spring Tour, Drops 'Brokedown Luck' Video

Nicole Atkins will embark on a tour of the eastern United States this spring in support of her latest LP, Goodnight Rhonda Lee.
Following a pair of March dates, the trek kicks off in proper with an April 18th gig at Birmingham, Alabama's Saturn and concludes May 5th at Woodstock, New York's Bearsville.
In addition to the tour dates, Atkins also shared her new video for "Brokedown Luck," starring the now-sober singer navigating her way through a zany party filled with puppets, Elvis impersonators, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas cosplay and more. Atkins arranged the horns and co-wrote the song with Jim Sclavunos of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.
Goodnight Rhonda Lee is Atkins' first LP since the Nashville-via-New Jersey singer underwent a month-long treatment for alcohol addiction.
"I got the idea of committing to more of a soul sound for this record when I was in rehab," Atkins told Rolling Stone in November. "There was a music producer in there. I won't say who he is, but totally different style than me. A hip-hop guy. One day, he's like, 'Play me your stuff.' He said, 'You're really good, but you need to stop fucking around with this indie-rock bullshit. You're a soul singer. Just do what you do.'"
Nicole Atkins Tour Dates
April 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
April 19 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station
April 20 - Charleston, SC @ Royal American
April 21 - Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
April 22 - Decatur, GA @ The Earl
April 24 - Richmond, VA @ Capitol Ale House
April 26 - Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage
April 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
April 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right
May 1 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
May 2 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
May 3 - Bridgeport, CT @ The Acoustic
May 4 - Boston, MA @ Sonia
May 5 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville