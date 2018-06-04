Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Meek Mill Lead 2018 Made in America Fest

The Jay Z-curated Made in America Festival will return to Philadelphia on Labor Day weekend with Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Meek Mill slated to headline.

The two-day fest, taking place September 1st and 2nd at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, also features Janelle Monae, Diplo, Zedd, Miguel, Alessia Cara, Fat Joe and 6lack.

Now in its seventh year, the 2018 festival boasts Belly, Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, Jessie Reyez, Lil B, Gunna, Juice WRLD, BlocBoy JB, SOB x RBE and more acts.

While Meek Mill previously staged a surprise post-prison performance at Miami's Rolling Loud, Made in America marks the hometown rapper's first announced show since his April release. The festival is potentially a reunion of sorts for Meek Mill and Minaj, who dated for two years before their high-profile breakup.

Tidal subscribers will first have an opportunity to purchase Made in America tickets starting June 4th at 2 p.m. EST; the general on-sale begins June 8th at Live Nation. Tidal will also live stream the festivities on Labor Day weekend. Proceeds from the festival will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania as well as United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

Although Jay-Z and Beyonce are both absent from this year's Made in America lineup, the duo will perform in Philadelphia on July 30th as part of their OTR II tour.