Nicki Minaj, Future Announce NickiHndrxx Tour

Nicki Minaj and Future will team up for the rappers' joint NickiHndrxx Tour this fall.
A month after Queen's arrival on August 10th, the 28-date trek will begin September 21st in Baltimore and loop around North America before concluding November 24th in Las Vegas.
Following the U.S. dates, Minaj and Future will take NickiHndrxx abroad in February with a two-month jaunt through Europe. The tour is Minaj's first since her Pinkprint Tour ended in March 2016. The rapper is also scheduled to headline this year's Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on Labor Day weekend.
Tickets for the NickiHndrxx Tour go on sale to the public on June 15th at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale planned for June 12th. Check out the NickiHndrxx site for full details.
Nicki Minaj & Future's NickiHndrxx Tour
September 21 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
September 23 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
September 26 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
September 28 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
September 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena
October 1 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
October 2 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
October 4 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 5 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
October 7 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
October 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
October 14 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
October 16 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
October 19 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
October 20 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena
October 23 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
October 28 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 30 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
November 1 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
November 2 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
November 4 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
November 6 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
November 9 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
November 10 - Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
November 16 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
November 17 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
November 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
November 24 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand