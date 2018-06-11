Nicki Minaj, Future Announce NickiHndrxx Tour

Nicki Minaj and Future will team up for the rappers' joint NickiHndrxx Tour this fall.

A month after Queen's arrival on August 10th, the 28-date trek will begin September 21st in Baltimore and loop around North America before concluding November 24th in Las Vegas.



Following the U.S. dates, Minaj and Future will take NickiHndrxx abroad in February with a two-month jaunt through Europe. The tour is Minaj's first since her Pinkprint Tour ended in March 2016. The rapper is also scheduled to headline this year's Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on Labor Day weekend.

Tickets for the NickiHndrxx Tour go on sale to the public on June 15th at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale planned for June 12th. Check out the NickiHndrxx site for full details.

Nicki Minaj & Future's NickiHndrxx Tour



September 21 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

September 23 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 26 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 28 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

September 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

October 1 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

October 2 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

October 4 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 5 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

October 7 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

October 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 14 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

October 16 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

October 19 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

October 20 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena

October 23 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

October 28 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 30 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

November 1 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

November 2 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

November 4 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

November 6 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

November 9 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

November 10 - Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

November 16 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

November 17 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

November 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

November 24 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand