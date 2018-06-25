Nicki Minaj Performs Intense 'Chun Li,' 'Rich Sex' at BET Awards

Nicki Minaj performed a medley of her two recent singles "Chun Li" and "Rich Sex," and recruited collaborators YG, Big Sean and 2 Chainz for "Big Bank" during Sunday's BET Awards.

Decked out in a latex kimono, the rapper strutted around the stage with a crew of dancers against a pagoda backdrop for "Chun Li." After a wardrobe change, she emerged in a rubbery dress for "Rich Sex" and ended the song crawling around on all fours.

Minaj, who was nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2018 BET Awards, ended with her guest spot on YG's "Big Bank." After each rapper's respective verse – including 2 Chainz rapping in a sparkling gold jacket and shorts – the emcee closed the song while posing on a fake pink horse against a backdrop video of pouring champagne.

"Chun Li" and "Rich Sex" will both appear on Minaj's upcoming fourth LP, Queen, out August 10th.



