In a new interview on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio, Nicki Minaj addressed a number of rap-beef rumors before and after premiering two new songs, "Chun-Li" and "Barbie Tingz."

First, the Pinkprint rapper denied feuding with Cardi B after the release of their Migos collaboration, "MotorSport," but was still "hurt" by the fallout.

"When I first came in the game, if a female of [my] stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying thank you," Minaj said. "The first interview [Cardi] did after 'MotorSport' came out, it just really hurt me, because she looked so aggravated and angry, and the only thing she kept saying was, 'I didn't hear that, she changed her verse.'"

Minaj explained that a scheduling conflict that prevented her from shooting the video with Migos and Cardi B inflamed the rumors. Minaj suggested the others didn't do anything to back her up. "When it was time to clear the air about that, no one did that," she said. "All of them allowed me to look like I lied."





"Up until this recent interview that she did, I had never seen her show me genuine love," Minaj said of Cardi B. "I could just imagine how many girls wish they could have been on a song with Nicki Minaj. I'm not saying in it a cocky way ... It's because of the Nicki hate train that she felt like she could speak about me in that manner."



Elsewhere in the interview, Minaj spoke about another feud, this one between her then-boyfriend Meek Mill and longtime label-mate, Drake. The clash, which started after Meek accused Drake of using a ghostwriter, spawned several diss tracks and an array of memes, but Minaj stayed largely silent throughout the public sparring. She described it as "one of the hardest parts of my career to date."







Minaj continued, "At the time, I did love both of them, and I couldn't erase the love that I had for my team, but I also couldn't speak out. I couldn't really say much, and I felt so imprisoned in that moment. And when we later spoke about it, Drake said, 'I wasn't worried about anything in that entire situation other than, what if Nicki takes a shot at me?'"

She acknowledged that today, Meek is in a more serious situation. Last November, the rapper was sent back to jail for violating his probation. Many have criticized the sentence as unfair, and recently the Philadelphia district attorney filed a motion backing the rapper's request to be released on bail. Minaj spoke briefly about Meek Mill's ongoing legal battle, hinting she might further discuss the topic on her next album and an accompanying documentary.

"What I will say now is that the judge in question did everything I asked of her," Minaj said, ostensibly alluding to Judge Genece E. Brinkley, who sent Meek back to prison. "So, I can't bad mouth her, because I met her personally. And I know what she said to us and he knows that, and I know that, but of course I wouldn't wish jail on anybody."

Minaj also spoke about her long-awaited new album and how she cut herself off from social media to focus exclusively on music. "I wanted to make sure I was writing something that was meaningful to me and that would inspire and that would captivate my audience," Minaj said. "But most importantly, I wanted to have fun again."