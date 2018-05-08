Nicki Minaj Announces New Album 'Queen'

Nicki Minaj announced on the Met Gala red carpet that her new album Queen will arrive on June 15th.

"It's a big night for me because I just let the world know that my album is coming June 15 and it's called Queen, and I can't wait," Minaj said in a red carpet interview. "I’m dressed like a queen every day, all day."

Queen, the rapper's long-awaited follow-up to 2014's The Pinkprint, will feature Minaj's new singles "Chun-Li" and "Barbie Tingz"; Minaj released lavish music videos for both tracks last week.

In a Beats 1 interview that accompanied the premiere of the two singles, Minaj revealed that she began recording her new album in January, although some of the album's tracks date back over 18 months. Minaj said she's also filming a documentary that will focus on Queen's creation.

"I wanted to make sure I was writing something that was meaningful to me and that would inspire and that would captivate my audience," Minaj previously said of her album. "But most importantly, I wanted to have fun again."

