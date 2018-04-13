Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Plot North, Latin America Tour

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are returning to North America for a short run of shows this fall that will find them playing in larger venues than on the previous leg. The group, which last played theaters in Brooklyn, will now play the Barclays Center arena and, in Los Angeles, the Forum in October. The dates follow a short run of dates in Mexico and South America.

Tickets for the North American shows go on sale April 19th at 10 a.m. ET, with a NickCave.com presale beginning on the 16th and other presales on the 17th.

The seven-man lineup for the tour features vocalist-pianist Cave, violinist-multi-instrumentalist Warren Ellis, bassist Martyn Casey, drummer Thomas Wylder, percussionist Jim Sclavunos, guitarist George Vjestica and keyboardist Larry Mullins. Pianist Conway Savage, who was recovering from brain surgery to remove a tumor last year, is not in this touring lineup.

The band is still touring in support of its excellent 2016 album, Skeleton Tree, which it recorded after the death of Cave's 15-year-old son Arthur. The singer allowed filmmaker Andrew Dominik to make a documentary about his grieving process, One More Time With Feeling, that would replace his need to do interviews. As a way of side-stepping the traditional press machine, Cave is also going on an unconventional tour in May where he'll be taking questions from fans and possibly playing some music.

Additionally, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds recently held a one-night screening of the film Distant Sky, which documented the band's rousing concert in Copenhagen in an arena where he welcomed fans onstage during the encore and sang to them. The group has not yet revealed if and when it would be releasing the film for home video.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Tour Dates



October 2 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center WTC

October 5 - Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolicán

October 8 - Montevideo, Uruguay @ Teatro de Verano

October 10 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Malvinas Argentinas

October 14 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Espaço das Américas

October 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

October 25 - Washington DC @ The Anthem

October 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 28 - Toronto, Canada @ Air Canada Centre