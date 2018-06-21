New Elvis Gospel Compilation Features Lisa Marie Presley, Darlene Love

A new Elvis compilation, Where No One Stands Alone, will highlight the rock legend's love of gospel music and feature contributions from Lisa Marie Presley, Darlene Love and more. The record arrives August 10th via RCA/Legacy.

The 14-track album will combine classic Elvis vocal performances with newly-recorded instrumentation, as well as new backing vocals from singers Presley performed with on stage and in the studio. Lisa Marie Presley will sing a reimagined duet with her father on the album's title track, "Where No One Stands Alone,"

"It was a very powerful and moving experience to sing with my father," Lisa Marie wrote in her notes for the album. "The lyrics speak to me and touch my soul. I'm certain that the lyrics spoke to my father in much the same way."

Along with Lisa Marie Presley and Love, Where No One Stands Alone will also feature vocals from Cissy Houston – who began singing with Elvis in 1969 as a member of the Inspirations – Terry Blackwood, Armond Morales and Jim Murray. The members of Elvis' longtime backup group the Stamps – Donnie Sumner, Bill Baize, Ed Hill and Larry Strickland – also contributed to the record.

Where No One Stands Alone is available to pre-order. The record will be released digitally as well as on CD and vinyl. On August 11th, Lisa Marie Presley will join producers Joel Weinshanker and Andy Childs for a special "Where No One Stands Alone" event at Graceland Soundstage.

Where No One Stands Alone Track List

1. "I've Got Confidence"

2. "Where No One Stands Alone" (with Lisa Marie Presley)

3. "Saved"

4. "Crying In The Chapel"

5. "So High"

6. "Stand By Me"

7. "Bosom Of Abraham"

8. "How Great Thou Art"

9. "I, John"

10. "You'll Never Walk Alone"

11. "He Touched Me"

12. "In The Garden"

13. "He Is My Everything"

14. "Amazing Grace"