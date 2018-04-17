Neko Case Expands Headlining, North American 'Hell On Tour'

Neko Case announced additional dates for her headlining North American tour in support of her forthcoming album, Hell-On, which will be released on June 1st via Anti-.



Hell On Tour launches May 27th at Gorge Amphitheatre for Sasquatch Festival with Ray LaMontagne as support through her July 10th show in Morrison, CO, at Red Rocks Amphitheater. The expanded tour includes a string of September dates and new support. Beginning on September 5th in Milwaukee, WI, at Pabst Theater, Thao (of the Get Down Stay Down) will serve as opener. The North American leg of the tour currently wraps at Fuller Hall in St. Johnsbury, VT, before heading to Europe in October.

Hell-On is Case's first solo album since 2013's The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You. Last week, she unveiled the Hell-On single, "Bad Luck."

While it has been five years between Case's solo albums, in 2016 she teamed with k.d. lang and Laura Veirs for a collaborative record, Case/lang/veirs. Last year, the New Pornographers released their latest LP, Whiteout Conditions.

Hell On Tour Dates



May 27 – Gorge Amphitheatre, WA @ Sasquatch Festival

May 30 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre

June 1 – Berkley, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 2 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

June 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 5 – Phoenix, CA @ Comerica Theatre

June 8 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 9 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre

June 10 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

June 12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

June 13 – Southaven, MS @ Bankplus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove

June 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Lawn at White River Amphitheatre

June 16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 17 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

June 19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 20 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

June 23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

June 24 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

June 26 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

June 28 – Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

June 29 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MOCA

June 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 1 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

July 4 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

July 6 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

July 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

September 6 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

September 7 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

September 8 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

September 9 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

September 11 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

September 12 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

September 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

September 14 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Memorial Hall at UNC

September 15 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

September 17 – Harrisburg, PA @ Sunoco Theatre

September 20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

September 24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

September 26 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall at Babeville

September 27 – St. Johnsbury, VT @ Fuller Hall