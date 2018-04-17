Neko Case Expands Headlining, North American 'Hell On Tour'

Neko Case announced additional dates for her headlining North American tour in support of her forthcoming album, Hell-On, which will be released on June 1st via Anti-.
Hell On Tour launches May 27th at Gorge Amphitheatre for Sasquatch Festival with Ray LaMontagne as support through her July 10th show in Morrison, CO, at Red Rocks Amphitheater. The expanded tour includes a string of September dates and new support. Beginning on September 5th in Milwaukee, WI, at Pabst Theater, Thao (of the Get Down Stay Down) will serve as opener. The North American leg of the tour currently wraps at Fuller Hall in St. Johnsbury, VT, before heading to Europe in October.
Hell-On is Case's first solo album since 2013's The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You. Last week, she unveiled the Hell-On single, "Bad Luck."
While it has been five years between Case's solo albums, in 2016 she teamed with k.d. lang and Laura Veirs for a collaborative record, Case/lang/veirs. Last year, the New Pornographers released their latest LP, Whiteout Conditions.
Hell On Tour Dates
May 27 – Gorge Amphitheatre, WA @ Sasquatch Festival
May 30 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre
June 1 – Berkley, CA @ Greek Theatre
June 2 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
June 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
June 5 – Phoenix, CA @ Comerica Theatre
June 8 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 9 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre
June 10 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
June 12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
June 13 – Southaven, MS @ Bankplus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove
June 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Lawn at White River Amphitheatre
June 16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 17 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
June 19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 20 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
June 23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
June 24 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
June 26 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
June 28 – Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
June 29 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MOCA
June 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
July 1 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
July 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall
July 4 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
July 6 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
July 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Starlight Theatre
July 10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
September 6 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
September 7 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
September 8 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
September 9 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom
September 11 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
September 12 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
September 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
September 14 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Memorial Hall at UNC
September 15 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
September 17 – Harrisburg, PA @ Sunoco Theatre
September 20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
September 24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
September 26 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall at Babeville
September 27 – St. Johnsbury, VT @ Fuller Hall