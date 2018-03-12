Neil Young Preps Soundtrack to Daryl Hannah-Directed Movie 'Paradox'

Neil Young and his backing band, Promise of the Real, will release the soundtrack to their upcoming Western film, Paradox on March 23rd via Reprise Records.

The album features Young performing in several configurations: with Promise of the Real, with an orchestra recorded on the MGM Soundstage, solo on electric guitar and in a line-up featuring drummer Jim Keltner and bassist Paul Bushnell. (A press release also cites the contribution of "Joe Yankee," presumably the pseudonym of Young, who has often recorded as a guest artist under that moniker.) Willie Nelson contributes narration on one track, "Many Moons Ago in the Future."

Young and Promise of the Real also star in Paradox, which actress Daryl Hannah wrote and directed. Young plays "Man in the Black Hat" in the movie, which focuses on a band of outlaws and cowboys who "pass the days digging for treasure while they wait for the full moon to bring its magic, the music and let the spirits fly."

The film premieres March 15th at the SXSW Film Festival. The project debuts March 23rd on Netflix and will see in a limited theatrical release.

Young and Promise of the Real will perform June 23rd at Arroyo Seco Weekend in Pasadena, California and Canadian music festival Festival d’Été de Québec on July 6th. Young is also overseeing several archival releases for 2018, including his 1973 live stand at L.A.'s Roxy, Tonight's the Night, and a compilation of material recorded on Crazy Horse's 2012/2013 tour.

Paradox Soundtrack Track List



1. "Many Moons Ago in The Future" (narration by Willie Nelson)

2. "Show Me"

3. "Paradox Passage 1"

4. "Hey"

5. "Paradox Passage 2"

6. "Diggin' in The Dirt" - Chorus

7. "Paradox Passage 3"

8. "Peace Trail"

9. "Pocahontas"

10. "Cowgirl Jam"

11. "Angel Flying Too Close to The Ground" (written by Willie Nelson)

12. "Paradox Passage 4"

13. "Diggin' in The Dirt"

14. "Paradox Passage 5"

15. "Running to The Silver Eagle"

16. "Baby What You Want Me to Do?"

17. "Paradox Passage 6"

18. "Offerings"

19. "How Long?"

20. "Happy Together"

21. "Tumbleweed"