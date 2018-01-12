Watch Nas Perform 'Illmatic' With Orchestra in PBS Concert Film Trailer

Nas has shared the new trailer for the upcoming PBS concert film that teamed the Illmatic rapper with the National Symphony Orchestra for a unique performance.

Great Performances — Nas Live From the Kennedy Center: Classical Hip-Hop finds the rapper performing his 1994 masterpiece at the venerable Washington, D.C. venue backed by the orchestra.

"It’s crazy, you know, I wrote this in the projects in New York City. Here we are in the capital of America, Washington, DC, and, you know, a bunch of white people with strings and all that, playing this album, and they feeling it," Nas says of the collaboration in the trailer.

The concert film, recorded in March 2014 while the rapper celebrated Illmatic's 20th anniversary, charts Nas' Queensbridge upbringing and career, the impact of Illmatic as well as the rehearsals and preparations to bring the album to the Kennedy Center stage.

"This was the first time me as a classical orchestra conductor was going to branch out into the realm of doing hip-hop music and rap music. And the idea of finally tackling this genre was something I was really looking forward to do," National Symphony Orchestra Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke said in a statement.

Great Performances — Nas Live From the Kennedy Center: Classical Hip-Hop airs February 2nd on PBS, after which it will be available for streaming via PBS' website.