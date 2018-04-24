My Bloody Valentine Plot First U.S. Tour in Five Years

My Bloody Valentine will stage their first U.S. shows in five years with a seven-date summer run. The trek, their first run of American gigs since their tour promoting 2013's m b v, kicks off July 17th in Seattle and concludes August 1st in New York City.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 27th at 10 a.m. local time – except for the New York show, which will be on sale at 11 am. ET.

The shoegaze band previously announced an upcoming performance at the FYF Festival, scheduled for July 21st and 22nd at Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles. The band's festival slate also includes slots at Robert Smith's Meltdown in London, Denmark's Roskilde Festival and Japan's Sonicmania.

In 2017, My Bloody Valentine released pure analog vinyl remasters of their acclaimed first two LPs, 1988's Isn't Anything? and 1991's Loveless. Singer-guitarist Kevin Shields detailed the painstaking process of creating those reissues in a wide-ranging Rolling Stone interview, and he also teased the band's progress on their fourth LP.



Shields originally planned to release their next material as an EP, but he changed course after changing his creative focus. "In some respects, some of it is a bit straightforward," he said of the songs. "The m b v album that we did in 2013 feels more meandery and not as concise. This one is like if somebody took that and dropped some acid on it or created a dimensional clash or something. It's more all over the place."

My Bloody Valentine U.S. 2018 Tour Dates



July 17 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount

July 19 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

July 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

July 25 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

July 27 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

July 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

August 1 - New York, NY @Hammerstein Ballroom

August 17 - Makuhari Messe, JP @ Sonicmania