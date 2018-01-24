Modest Mouse Set Spring U.S. Tour

Modest Mouse will return to the road this spring with another tour in support of the band's 2015 album Strangers to Ourselves.
Isaac Brock and company's 25-date trek opens April 18th in Birmingham, Alabama and circles the U.S. before closing May 24th at Oakland, California's Fox Theatre. Two months later, Modest Mouse will perform a set at Louisville, Kentucky's Forecastle Festival.
At the time of Strangers to Ourselves' release in March 2015 – eight years after Modest Mouse released their previous LP We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank – Brock hinted in interviews that a follow-up album was already in the works and would be out "as soon as legally possible." Three years later, however, Modest Mouse have still not announced plans for a new album.
Modest Mouse Tour Dates
April 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnace
April 20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
April 21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
April 23 & 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
April 26 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
April 27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
April 28 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
April 30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
May 1 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
May 2 & 3 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
May 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
May 6 – Mankato, MN @ Verizon Center
May 8 – Cedar Rapids, IA @McGrath Amphitheatre
May 9 – Ralston, NE @ Ralston Arena
May 10 – Tulsa, OKA @ Brady Theatre
May 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre
May 13 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana Pavilion
May 16 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheatre
May 18 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
May 19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
May 20 – Redding, CA @ Civic Auditorium
May 22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn Expo Center
May 24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
July 13-15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival