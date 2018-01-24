Trending

Modest Mouse Set Spring U.S. Tour

Band continues trek in support of 2015's 'Strangers to Ourselves'

Credit: Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic.com

Modest Mouse will return to the road this spring with another tour in support of the band's 2015 album Strangers to Ourselves.

Isaac Brock and company's 25-date trek opens April 18th in Birmingham, Alabama and circles the U.S. before closing May 24th at Oakland, California's Fox Theatre. Two months later, Modest Mouse will perform a set at Louisville, Kentucky's Forecastle Festival.

At the time of Strangers to Ourselves' release in March 2015 – eight years after Modest Mouse released their previous LP We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank – Brock hinted in interviews that a follow-up album was already in the works and would be out "as soon as legally possible." Three years later, however, Modest Mouse have still not announced plans for a new album.

Modest Mouse Tour Dates

April 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnace
April 20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
April 21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
April 23 & 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
April 26 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
April 27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
April 28 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
April 30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
May 1 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
May 2 & 3 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
May 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
May 6 – Mankato, MN @ Verizon Center
May 8 – Cedar Rapids, IA @McGrath Amphitheatre
May 9 – Ralston, NE @ Ralston Arena
May 10 – Tulsa, OKA @ Brady Theatre
May 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre
May 13 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana Pavilion
May 16 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheatre
May 18 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
May 19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
May 20 – Redding, CA @ Civic Auditorium
May 22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn Expo Center
May 24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
July 13-15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival