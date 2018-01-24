Modest Mouse Set Spring U.S. Tour

Modest Mouse will return to the road this spring with another tour in support of the band's 2015 album Strangers to Ourselves.

Related Modest Mouse on the Chaotic Sessions for Comeback LP Isaac Brock on the street fights, Big Boi collaborations and world events behind 'Strangers to Ourselves'

Isaac Brock and company's 25-date trek opens April 18th in Birmingham, Alabama and circles the U.S. before closing May 24th at Oakland, California's Fox Theatre. Two months later, Modest Mouse will perform a set at Louisville, Kentucky's Forecastle Festival.

At the time of Strangers to Ourselves' release in March 2015 – eight years after Modest Mouse released their previous LP We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank – Brock hinted in interviews that a follow-up album was already in the works and would be out "as soon as legally possible." Three years later, however, Modest Mouse have still not announced plans for a new album.

Modest Mouse Tour Dates



April 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnace

April 20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

April 21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 23 & 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 26 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

April 27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

April 28 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

April 30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

May 1 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

May 2 & 3 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

May 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

May 6 – Mankato, MN @ Verizon Center

May 8 – Cedar Rapids, IA @McGrath Amphitheatre

May 9 – Ralston, NE @ Ralston Arena

May 10 – Tulsa, OKA @ Brady Theatre

May 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre

May 13 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana Pavilion

May 16 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheatre

May 18 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

May 19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

May 20 – Redding, CA @ Civic Auditorium

May 22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn Expo Center

May 24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

July 13-15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival