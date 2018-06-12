Moby to Sell Massive Record Collection, Rare Test Pressings for Charity

Moby will sell his entire record collection to raise money for Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

The sale begins Thursday, June 14th at Reverb LP's site dedicated to Moby's collection, which includes rare items from the artist's own catalog as well as hundreds of 12-inch singles Moby played while a DJ in the Eighties and Nineties.

"These are all the records that I bought and loved and played and carried all around the world," Moby says in the above video, where he gives a tour of his massive collection.

"I would rather you have them then me, because if you have them, you’ll play them, you’ll love them, and the money will go to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. So everybody wins. Well, except me, because now I don’t have any records."

Moby's record collection boasts two first test pressings of Play, test pressings and signed gatefold reissues of Play and 18, promo recordings of “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad” and Moby's cover of Mission of Burma's “That's When I Reach For My Revolver” and more.

In April, Moby sold over 100 pieces of musical equipment and gear via Reverb to benefit Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, "an organization that combines the expertise of more than 12,000 physicians with the dedicated actions of more than 175,000 members around the world to dramatically change the way doctors treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and cancer."