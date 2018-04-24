Moby Selling Over 100 Pieces of Equipment for Charity

Moby is selling a variety of musical equipment and gear he's used throughout his career to raise money for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. The sale launches Thursday, April 26th, on Reverb.com.

"This is the equipment I've used to make all my records," Moby said. "I have so much equipment and almost all of it has profound sentimental value to me, including synthesizers I started using in the Eighties. But rather than keep it all in storage, I want to sell it for a good cause."

Among the lots is the Eighties-era Ibanez guitar Moby used as his his primary live guitar between 1984 and 1998, and on his 1999 album, Play. The musician is also offering up the "crown jewel" of his synth collection, a Roland Jupiter-6 that originally belonged to techno legend Joey Beltram. Moby used the Jupiter-6 on some of his earliest records, including "Go," "U.H.F." and "Thousand."

Other notable pieces include a Yamaha SY22 Vector synth, which Moby used on "Go" to replay and rework the track's sample of "Laura Palmer's Theme" from Twin Peaks. Moby is also selling the Roland Juno-106 synth he used on "Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?" and "We Are All Made of Stars," and a Technics SL-1200MK2 turntable that comes with a rare Moby slipmat.

The sale will also feature a few left-field items, like the Gibson EB-3 bass Moby used when he played in a reggae jazz fusion band in the mid-Eighties. He's also selling a Hawaiian-style slide guitar similar to the one he gifted David Lynch, and the two sombreros he and the Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne wore in the video for "The Perfect Life."

The complete inventory is available to pursue on the sale's website, which also features a video of Moby discussing the shop.