Mitski's House Grows Limbs in New Video for 'Nobody'

In Mitski's surreal video for new song "Nobody," the singer dwells in a house where human limbs sprout from the walls, cardboard cutouts of people hover in the rooms and paintings become portals to other worlds.

"We shot this video over five days, in both sides of Kansas City," Mitski said in a statement of Christopher Good's (Grizzly Bear, Okkervil River) vivid clip. "I've never been able to take this much time to shoot a video, so it was wonderful to have the space to get the details right, as well as actually hang out and have fun with everyone involved. This video made me fall unexpectedly in love with Kansas City."

"Nobody" is Mitski's second preview of her upcoming fifth studio album, Be the Cowboy, following romantic lead single "Geyser." The new song builds from dreamy indie-funk to a full-blown disco groove and a clever, climactic key change.

In a statement about the song, Mitski noted how the song's unconventional arrangement ties into her creative vision for the LP with longtime producer Patrick Hyland. "For most of the tracks, we didn't layer the vocals with doubles or harmonies, to achieve that campy 'person singing alone on stage' atmosphere," she said. "We also made the music swell louder than the main vocals and left in vocal errors like when my voice breaks in 'Nobody,' right when the band goes quiet, all for a similar effect."

Mitski recently launched a North American tour that continues June 30th in Woodstock, New York; after a break, the trek resumes on August 12th in Providence, Rhode Island.