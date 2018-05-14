Mitski Previews New LP 'Be the Cowboy' With 'Geyser' Video

Mitski will release her fifth studio album, Be the Cowboy, on August 17th via Dead Oceans.

The indie rocker previewed the LP with romantic lead single "Geyser" and its striking, minimalist video. "You're the one I want, and I've turned down every hand that has beckoned me to come," she croons over pounding drums. In the clip, the singer-songwriter runs in slow-motion on a desolate shore; halfway through, she drops to the ground, crawling and digging furiously in the mud.

In a statement detailing Be the Cowboy – which follows her acclaimed 2016 breakout LP, Puberty 2 – Mitski said she experimented with "narrative and fiction" on her latest songs, conjuring "a very controlled icy repressed woman who is starting to unravel." The singer added, "Because women have so little power and showing emotion is seen as weakness, this ‘character’ clings to any amount of control she can get. Still, there is something very primordial in her that is trying to find a way to get out."

Mitski and longtime producer Patrick Hyland recorded the album with a creative vision, citing "someone alone on a stage, singing solo with a single spotlight trained on them in an otherwise dark room." The duo often avoided layering vocals with double-tracking or harmonies to achieve a "campy 'person singing alone on-stage' atmosphere."

The singer has tour dates scheduled throughout the summer and fall, including a brief North American trek that launches June 9th in Bozeman, Montana.

Mitski – Be the Cowboy Track List



1. "Geyser"

2. "Why Didn't You Stop Me"

3. "Old Friend"

4. "A Pearl"

5. "Lonesome Love"

6. "Remember My Name"

7. "Me And My Husband"

8. "Come Into the Water"

9. "Nobody"

10. "Pink in the Night"

11. "A Horse Named Cold Air"

12. "Washing Machine Heart"

13. "Blue Light"

14. "Two Slow Dancers"